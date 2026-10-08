Booker scored 11 points (3-14 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and chipped in one assist over 23 minutes in Wednesday's preseason loss to the Bulls.

The star guard couldn't get his shot to fall, but shaking off any summer rust is what the preseason is for. Booker heads into his 12th season with the Suns as the focal point of the offense and a reliable threat to average better than 25 points a game, but nagging injuries have been an issue for him in recent years. The 29-year-old has played 70 or more games only once in the last six seasons.