Suns' Devin Booker: Struggles while playing through injury

Booker (hand) totaled just 12 points (3-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.

Booker headed into the contest as a game-time decision due to his hand injury, and in retrospect, he may have been better off sitting out. The 21-year-old guard appeared to struggle both from a physical and matchup standpoint, leading to his second straight sub-20-point effort. Booker's 16.7 percent shooting night was his worst since Jan. 22, but it's largely explained by the aforementioned factors. He'll look to bounce back against the Warriors on Saturday night if he's deemed ready to go for that contest.