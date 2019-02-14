Suns' Devin Booker: Struggles with shot in big loss
Booker finished with 10 points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in the Suns' 134-107 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.
Booker's line sums up the type of night it was for the Suns, as the normally prolific shooter couldn't find his stroke on anywhere near a consistent basis. Booker's scoring total was his lowest since a 12-minute appearance versus the Hornets on Jan. 6, a game in which he suffered a back injury that forced him from the contest. Wednesday's outlier aside, Booker has been rewarding fantasy owners as expected this season, with his career-high 46.0 percent shooting helping him to his most efficient season yet.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...