Suns' Devin Booker: Struggles with shot in big loss

Booker finished with 10 points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in the Suns' 134-107 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

Booker's line sums up the type of night it was for the Suns, as the normally prolific shooter couldn't find his stroke on anywhere near a consistent basis. Booker's scoring total was his lowest since a 12-minute appearance versus the Hornets on Jan. 6, a game in which he suffered a back injury that forced him from the contest. Wednesday's outlier aside, Booker has been rewarding fantasy owners as expected this season, with his career-high 46.0 percent shooting helping him to his most efficient season yet.