Booker produced 32 points (10-26 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

Although Booker led the team in scoring, he converted only 38.4 percent of his shots and relied on frequent trips to the charity stripe to bolster his totals. Booker's shot volume is immense, and he usually finds his way to a solid total due to his massive usage. The Suns should reach full potency once Booker shares the backcourt with Jalen Green (hamstring), who is close to making his debut.