Booker provided 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 win over New Orleans.

Booker might have ended with a team-high 20 points, but he needed 18 shots to record that mark while making 33.3 percent of his shots overall and from three-point range. As decent as the stat line might look on paper, the Suns need more from Booker, and fantasy managers also need more out of the star guard. Booker has failed to reach the 25-point mark in two of his previous three appearances, but the star guard is just too talented to continue struggling with his shot on a prolonged basis.