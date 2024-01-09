Booker chipped in 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 138-111 loss to the Clippers.

Booker had an efficient shooting performance and reached the 20-point mark for the 17th time in his past 18 games, but his overall output was subpar by his standards. The point guard failed to record a rebound for the second straight game, didn't notch any defensive stats and recorded more turnovers (six) than assists (five). Not coincidentally, he finished with a team-worst negative-31 plus-minus. Of course, Booker is bound to be much better most times he takes the court, and his per-game averages of 26.1 points, 7.8 dimes, 4.0 boards and 2.1 triples this season have been excellent.