Booker had 32 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-14 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 135-127 loss to the Kings.

Booker's doing all the heavy lifting on offense right now, so the imminent return of Kevin Durant (knee) will help divide the load. Booker is in the midst of an incredible March, averaging 33.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists over 11 games. He's also converting a whopping 58.5 percent of his shots and 48.9 percent of his three-point attempts this month.