Booker compiled 36 points (14-27 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists and five rebounds across 35 minutes in Monday's 119-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Booker's 36 points marked his best scoring performance of the season. The talented guard has shown marked improvement in his all-around game since his return from injury five games ago, but Chris Paul's (hamstring) absence on Monday is likely the primary reason for the spike in his assists in particular. While Booker was able to keep his production up with Ricky Rubio running the point last season, Paul is a more dynamic playmaker and an exponentially better scorer. The key to continued success for the Suns is the synergy between their two starters in the backcourt. If Booker can replicate evenings like this with Paul alongside him, Phoenix's fortunes for the second half of the season are very bright.