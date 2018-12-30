Suns' Devin Booker: Suffers back injury, stays in game
Booker suffered a lower-back contusion during the first half of Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Fox Sports Arizona reports.
Booker was initially described as questionable to return for the second half, but return he did with the Suns down by double-digits. That he's playing through the pain is a good sign, but we'll want to see how the back responds Sunday.
