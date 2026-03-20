Booker (ankle) contributed 22 points (8-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and five assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 101-100 loss to the Spurs.

Booker needed 21 shots to score 22 points, and while the star guard didn't have his best game from an efficiency perspective, he continues to play at a high level. Fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned by Booker's shooting woes in this game, as the Spurs are a tough defensive matchup, and he's been playing well, averaging 30.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor in 10 games since the beginning of March. The All-Star appeared to tweak his ankle on the final shot of Thursday's game, and while he sported a limp afterwards, he didn't have a wrap and said he was fine moving forward. It appears to be a minor injury, but it's certainly something to monitor with the Suns ending a five-game week with a back-to-back set this weekend.