Suns' Devin Booker: Suffers strained adductor Tuesday

Booker suffered a strained left adductor during Tuesday's game against the Raptors and will be reevaluated once the team returns to Phoenix.

Booker had to be carried off the floor Tuesday with what appeared to be a significant leg injury, though the Suns are tentatively just listing it as a strain. Look for Booker to undergo additional tests once the team returns to Phoenix, which should confirm whether or not there's anything more serious at hand. Look for additional updates over the next few days, but if Booker misses time, Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson would benefit with more minutes, while T.J. Warren could see his usage rise as well. Booker can be considered highly questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Wizards.