Suns' Devin Booker: Suffers strained adductor Tuesday
Booker suffered a strained left adductor during Tuesday's game against the Raptors and will be reevaluated once the team returns to Phoenix.
Booker had to be carried off the floor Tuesday with what appeared to be a significant leg injury, though the Suns are tentatively just listing it as a strain. Look for Booker to undergo additional tests once the team returns to Phoenix, which should confirm whether or not there's anything more serious at hand. Look for additional updates over the next few days, but if Booker misses time, Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson would benefit with more minutes, while T.J. Warren could see his usage rise as well. Booker can be considered highly questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Wizards.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores season-high 46 points•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores season-high 38 points•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 33 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Will play Tuesday vs. Bulls•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Hoping to return Tuesday vs. Bulls•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...