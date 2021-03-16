Booker produced 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 30 minutes in Monday's 122-99 win over the Grizzlies.

While the talents of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and a host of other role players make the Suns a bonafide playoff threat, Booker is the glue that holds the team together. It took a little while for Booker's glue to stick after a slow start, but the backcourt of Paul and Booker is hitting its stride. Over the past three games, Booker has played lights out with an average of 27,3 points, 6,7 assists and 4.7 rebounds.