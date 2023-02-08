Booker (groin) recorded 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 win over Brooklyn.

Suiting up for the first time since Christmas Day, Booker was on a playing-time restriction but nonetheless turned in a solid performance aside from some poor shooting from the field and free-throw line, which isn't unexpected given his long layoff. Booker may be under a restriction for the next game or two, but it likely won't be long before he resumes playing around 35 minutes per contest.