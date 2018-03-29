Suns' Devin Booker: Takes part in light practice Thursday

Booker (hand) went through a light practice Thursday, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Booker has missed the last six games with a sprained right hand, but appears to slowly be inching his way towards a return. He went through a light practice Thursday, but considering the limitations, Booker still appears to be a long shot to return Friday against the Rockets. Look for him to try and go through Thursday's morning shootaround to test out the hand, with another update coming shortly after that session. Both T.J. Warren (ankle) and Elfrid Payton (knee) sat out practice entirely, so the Suns could be shorthanded once again Friday.