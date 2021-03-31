Booker scored 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), grabbed three rebounds and dished three assists over 33 minutes in a 117-110 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.

Though Booker's scoring total was four points below his season average, the All-Star guard stilled paced a well-balanced Phoenix attack in the victory. The 24-year-old's fantasy value has been hurt a bit this season by a drop of two assists per contest, on average, but he remains a big-time scoring threat with 25.0 points per game on 48.9 percent shooting from the field.