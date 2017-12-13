Suns' Devin Booker: Targeting Dec. 29 vs. Kings for return

The Suns are hoping Booker (groin) will be back before a Dec. 29 matchup against the Kings, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Booker was originally given a 2-to-3 week timetable for a return, so this latest update falls in line with that projection. That means there's a chance Booker is ultimately cleared for a game against the Grizzlies on Dec. 26, though it ultimately depends on how his groin feels once he returns to practice and ups his participation. If this updated timetable holds true, Booker should be back in the lineup in just under two weeks. Josh Jackson has been starting in Booker's place, averaging 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 27.7 minutes over the last three games.