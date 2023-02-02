Booker (groin) has been ramping up his on-court work and could return to the floor as soon as Tuesday's game against the Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This means that Booker will remain on the sidelines for Friday and Saturday's games, but he will be traveling with the team on their upcoming five-game road trip, and it sounds like his return is right around the corner. He'll likely be eased back into things, but once he returns, expect Torrey Craig to head back to the second unit and there won't be as many minutes available for guys like Ish Wainright and Damion Lee. Cameron Johnson's usage rate will dip, as well.