Suns' Devin Booker: Team-high 23 points Wednesday

Booker finished with 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to Chicago.

Booker moved back to the shooting guard spot Wednesday, finishing with 23 points and six assists. Whether he has the PG or SG label next to his name, Booked continues to facilitate the offense with regularity. The uptick in assists does appear to have impacted his scoring, having scored more than 23 points just once in his last six games. That being said, he remains a must roster player and there is certainly scope for him to get better as he becomes more comfortable running the offense.