Booker posted 32 points (11-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to Golden State.

After sitting out the Suns' game Thursday with a sore hip. Booker was his usual productive self in his return. The 27-year-old guard has delivered more than 20 points in eight of his last nine games, averaging 33.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.3 boards, 3.0 threes, 1,0 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.