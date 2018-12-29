Suns' Devin Booker: Team-high scoring haul in loss

Booker delivered 25 points (8-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals across 33 minutes in the Suns' 118-102 loss to the Thunder on Friday.

Booker's scoring and assist totals led the Suns on the night, as he's now hit the 25-point mark for an impressive seven straight games. The young sharpshooter has been especially locked in from distance over the last pair of contests, draining seven of 13 three-point attempts during that stretch. Just as impressive is the fact Booker has been equally effective as a facilitator of late, as he's dished out between eight and 14 assists in five consecutive contests. As the clear-cut linchpin of the team's attack, Booker's fantasy stock remains as high as ever across all formats.