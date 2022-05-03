Booker finished Monday's 121-114 victory over the Mavericks with 23 points (7-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one block across 38 minutes.

Booker burst out of the gate with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in the first quarter. Though he slowed down somewhat from there, the All-Star guard finished with team-leading totals in rebounds and assists while placing second behind Deandre Ayton with 23 points. Booker appeared hesitant in his previous game after returning from a hamstring injury, scoring just 13 points on 12 field-goal attempts, but Monday's performance should ease any concern about the issue moving forward.