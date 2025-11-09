Booker posted 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists across 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 victory over the Clippers.

The 29-year-old guard came one assist short of his first career triple-double in the regular season, although he did have one in the 2020-21 playoffs. Booker has scored more than 20 points in eight straight games and nine of 10 to begin the current campaign, and Saturday's win was the first time he'd failed to drain at least one three-pointer. With Jalen Green (hamstring) hurt again, Booker's usage figures to remain sky high.