Booker supplied 22 points (9-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Monday's 118-105 victory over the Heat.
The 27-year-old guard wasn't able to erupt for his fourth straight game with 40 or more points, but Booker was still plenty productive. He's dropped 20 or more in 12 of the last 14 contests, averaging 32.0 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch while shooting an impressive 55.6 percent from the floor.
