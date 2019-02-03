Suns' Devin Booker: Teases triple-double Saturday

Booker totaled 32 points (13-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, and one steal in 43 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 loss to Phoenix.

Booker fell just two rebounds short of a triple-double Saturday, ending with 32 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. He has been scoring in bulk of late but with DeAndre Ayton back in the lineup, could see those numbers drop off slightly moving forward. That being said, his assist numbers could increase as could his efficiency.