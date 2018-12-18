Suns' Devin Booker: Ties season high to bury Knicks

Booker scored 38 points (11-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 14-15 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 128-110 win over the Knicks.

After missing time with a hamstring injury, Booker has come out firing with 66 points in his first two games back in the lineup while tying his season high in scoring Monday. The fourth-year guard qualifies as one of the graybeards on a very young Suns roster, but he's still got plenty of room to develop his overall game -- Booker's on pace to average career highs in assists and steals, without giving anything back in the offensive categories.