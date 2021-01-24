Suns head coach Monty Williams was non-committal when asked if Booker (hamstring) would miss any time beyond Saturday's double-overtime loss to the Nuggets, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports. "We're really not sure," Williams said, regarding the extent of Booker's injury. "What I've been told is it could be day-to-day. Depending on how he feels, it could be another week."

After sitting out Saturday's game, Booker will at least benefit from an extended rest with the Suns being off the schedule until Wednesday's game against the Thunder. Even so, the uncertainty of Booker's situation puts fantasy managers in weekly leagues in a tough spot, as clarity on whether or not he'll play may not arrive until shortly before Wednesday's contest. The matchup with the Thunder is also the first game of a back-to-back set, so Booker could be at risk of sitting Thursday against the Warriors even if he's cleared to play Wednesday. While Booker was sidelined against the Nuggets, Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson both stuck with the top unit as the Suns' starting forwards, combining for 40 points on 13-for-31 shooting from the field.