Suns' Devin Booker: To be game-time call
Booker (forearm) is considered a game-time call for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of AZCentral reports.
Booker is dealing with a bruised forearm that was bothersome enough to keep him out of Saturday's game against the Spurs. The Suns said Sunday that they're considering their leading scorer day-to-day, and it now looks as though they'll wait until close to game-time (9:00 PM ET) to make a decision on his status. Without Booker on Saturday, Mikal Bridges entered the starting lineup.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...