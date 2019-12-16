Suns' Devin Booker: To be game-time call

Booker (forearm) is considered a game-time call for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of AZCentral reports.

Booker is dealing with a bruised forearm that was bothersome enough to keep him out of Saturday's game against the Spurs. The Suns said Sunday that they're considering their leading scorer day-to-day, and it now looks as though they'll wait until close to game-time (9:00 PM ET) to make a decision on his status. Without Booker on Saturday, Mikal Bridges entered the starting lineup.