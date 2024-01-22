Booker closed Sunday's 117-110 victory over Indiana with 26 points (9-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Booker led all players in Sunday's contest in assists to go along with a half-dozen rebounds and a pair of steals while ending as one of three Suns players with 25 or more points in a winning effort. Booker has now handed out eight or more assists in 14 games this season. He has tallied at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in 11 appearances, including in three of his last five games.