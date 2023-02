Booker finished Sunday's 104-101 loss to the Bucks with 24 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four rebounds and eight assists over 38 minutes.

Booker led the Suns in scoring and assists in Sunday's loss, coming up two dimes short of recording a double-double performance. Booker has recorded at least 20 points and five assists on 19 occasions this season.