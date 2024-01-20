Booker registered 52 points (18-30 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 123-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Booker got going early Friday, laying the platform for another masterful performance. He ended with a game-high 52 points, leading the Suns to a comfortable victory. Coming off a relatively passive game against the Kings, Booker reminded everyone just what he is capable of on the offensive end of the floor. He is now inside the top 20 in nine-category leagues, thanks primarily to his scoring and career-high 7.7 assists per game.