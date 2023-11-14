Booker (calf) is expected to return to the Phoenix lineup Wednesday versus Minnesota, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns may not confirm Booker's availability for Wednesday until evaluating him in the team's morning shootaround earlier that day, but his anticipated return is a huge cause for celebration for both Phoenix and fantasy managers alike. If Booker suits up Wednesday, he could have his workload monitored to some extent, but managers will still probably want to activate him ahead of the Suns' three-game week. For the first time all season, Booker should share the backcourt with Bradley Beal (back), who missed the first seven games of the season before returning to action for the Suns' last three contests.