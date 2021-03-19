Booker delivered 35 points (13-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), siz assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot across 35 minutes in Thursday's 123-119 loss to the Timberwolves.

Booker turned in an excellent game, but the Timberwolves continued to make baskets and had answers for everything the Suns threw at them. You can't blame the loss on Booker, as he stuffed the shat sheet yet again. It's become a regular occurrence for Booker, who won Player of the Month in the Western Conference for February, and currently shows no signs of slowing down.