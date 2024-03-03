Booker left Saturday's 118-109 loss to Houston with 1:15 left in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury and went to the locker room, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. He finished with 24 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes.

Booker stepped on Royce O'Neale's ankle and was in immediate pain. He had a heavy limp on his way to the locker room, and he didn't return for the final minute. The Suns play again Sunday versus the Thunder, but it remains to be seen if Booker will be able to play. If not, the Suns will need guys like O'Neale and Josh Okogie to step up, and it's possible that Eric Gordon (groin) could be ready to return.