Booker recorded 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Friday's win over the Pistons.

Booker has scored consistently in three games since returning from a hamstring injury, posting 24, 25 and 23 points respectively. However, he hasn't been assertive in many other facets, as he's totaled only four assists and seven rebounds combined across the three contests. A positive sign from Friday's performance was Booker's two steals, pushing his season average to a career-best 1.1 per game.