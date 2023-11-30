Booker admitted after Wednesday's 112-105 loss to the Raptors that he's uncertain if he'll be available for Friday's game against the Nuggets after he appeared to injure his right ankle in the third quarter of the contest, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. "It's a long flight [back to Phoenix from Toronto]," Booker said. "See how it feels."

Though Booker was never ruled out at any point Wednesday, he made two visits to the locker room during the contest to get his ankle checked out. The injury likely explains in part why Booker turned in his worst stat line of the season Wednesday, as he finished with eight points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes. He'll presumably be re-evaluated Thursday before the Suns provide an update on his status later in the day.