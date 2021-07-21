Booker registered 19 points (8-22 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 46 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Bucks.

Booker was unable to deliver when the Suns needed him the most, as he needed 22 shots just to record 19 points -- the second time he was unable to reach the 20-point mark in the Finals -- and also committed six turnovers. While this game can be classified as a disappointment for Booker due to his shooting woes, he still averaged 28.2 points per game during the Finals.