Suns' Devin Booker: Unlikely to play

Booker (back) is unlikely to play Saturday against Denver according to coach Igor Koskoskov, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Although Booker, who's missed the past two games with back spasms, was upgraded to questionable ahead of Saturday's tile with the Nuggets, coach Igor Koskoskov stated that there's only a 'slim chance he'll play'. An official designation will be given closer to game-time, but for now it's looking like Booker is closer to doubtful Saturday.