Suns' Devin Booker: Unlikely to play Monday

Booker (forearm) isn't expected to play Monday against the Trail Blazers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker was tagged as questionable due to a right forearm bruise, but coach Monty Williams stated hours before tip that the star is unlikely to receive clearance to play. The team will have a final decision on Booker's availability shortly.

