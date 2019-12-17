Suns' Devin Booker: Unlikely to play Monday
Booker (forearm) isn't expected to play Monday against the Trail Blazers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Booker was tagged as questionable due to a right forearm bruise, but coach Monty Williams stated hours before tip that the star is unlikely to receive clearance to play. The team will have a final decision on Booker's availability shortly.
