Booker suffered a hamstring injury in Friday's loss to the Nuggets and is unlikely to play Saturday against Denver, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Booker had a team-high 31 points (11-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) along with five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 40 minutes Friday, but he suffered a hamstring injury late in the contest. He was unavailable for the final few minutes of the contest, and coach Monty Williams said that he likely won't play Saturday. If he's ultimately held out, Jevon Carter and Langston Galloway could see increased roles for the Suns.