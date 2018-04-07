Suns' Devin Booker: Unlikely to play Sunday

Booker (hand) is not expected to play Sunday against Golden State, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.

No surprise here, as Booker continues to nurse a sprained right hand, which has kept him out for the last 10 games. At this point, it seems unlikely that the Kentucky product will see the floor again in 2017-18.

