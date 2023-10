Booker (foot) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Booker was initially targeting a return for Tuesday's matchup, but he'll likely be forced to miss a third consecutive game due to a left mid-foot sprain. Assuming he's sidelined, his next opportunity to suit up would be in a rematch against San Antonio on Thursday. Bradley Beal (back) has been ruled out, so Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Josh Okogie will likely see increased run Tuesday.