Suns' Devin Booker: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Booker (back) did not participate in shootaround and head coach Igor Kokoskov said he does not expect him to play in Tuesday's game against the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Booker is still officially listed as questionable with back spasms, but it looks like his status is closer to doubtful as the Suns conclude shootaround. Should Booker officially be ruled out Tuesday, Josh Jackson would get the start in his absence, but both Kelly Oubre and Jamal Crawford would both be in line for additional work off the bench as well.
