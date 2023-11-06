Booker (calf) is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Although Booker will likely miss another game Wednesday, the Suns hope he could be back in action as early as Friday against the Lakers, with Sunday against Oklahoma City and Wednesday against Minnesota considered other options to return. Bradley Beal (back) is also in the mix to return soon, so the Suns are getting closer to seeing their core group of players on the court together. A better idea of Booker's status for Wednesday's matchup should come into focus once the Suns release their injury report, but it sounds more likely that Booker will be in the mix to suit up Friday.