Suns' Devin Booker: Unlikely to play

Booker (hand) told Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic that he's "probably not" playing Saturday against Golden State.

Booker suffered the injury Wednesday and played through it for 34 minutes Thursday. Without Booker, the Suns will lean on Troy Daniels and Josh Jackson.

