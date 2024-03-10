Booker (ankle) is considered probable for Monday's game against Cleveland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Booker appears on track to return from a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, which is an excellent development after what appeared to be a serious sprain suffered on March 2. Booker commenced on-court activities Friday, and if his ramp up culminates in an appearance Monday, he would join a healthy Bradley Beal in a backcourt currently lacking Eric Gordon (knee) and Josh Okogie (abdomen).
