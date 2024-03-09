Booker (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Celtics, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Head coach Frank Vogel stated earlier in the day that Booker was viewed as doubtful for Saturday's contest, but it looks like Phoenix has a more optimistic perspective on the situation as of now. The star guard has missed the Suns' previous three games due to an ankle injury. More clarity on his status should come after he tests things out prior to tipoff. If he does sit out again, Royce O'Neal will presumably get another start in his place.