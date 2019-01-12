Suns' Devin Booker: Upgraded to questionable
Booker (back) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets.
Back spasms have prevented Booker from suiting up over the past two games, prompting Josh Jackson to enter the starting five. Things seem to be trending up for Booker, however, and he has a fair shot of making his return against Denver.
