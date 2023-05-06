Booker contributed 47 points (20-25 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 121-114 win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Booker was on fire from the get-go, ending with a game-high 47 points on an incredible 20-of-25 shooting. It was clear from the outset that Booker was primed for a strong performance, putting the team on his back as the Suns built a sizeable halftime lead. Despite the Nuggets showing plenty of ticker down the stretch, Booker did enough to get the Suns over the line, notching their first victory of the series.

