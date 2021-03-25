Booker had 25 points (9-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 loss to Orlando.

Booker matched his season-best with three steals as the Suns crashed to what can only be described as a disappointing loss. Result aside, Booker has been able to increase his production after a slow start to the season, scoring at least 20 points in seven of his last eight games. It seems unlikely he will exceed what was a lofty ADP and so those with shares in Booker simply have to roll with the punches and hope that he can maintain his recent numbers.