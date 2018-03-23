Suns' Devin Booker: Will be game-time call Friday

Booker (hand) will be a game-time decision for Friday's contest against the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

As expected, Booker, who is questionable, will see how his hand responds to pre-game warmups before making a decision on his availability. With T.J. Warren (knee) out, coach Jay Triano could once again be forced to dig deep into his bench, looking towards the likes of Josh Jackson, Troy Daniels and Shaquille Harrison for extended minutes.